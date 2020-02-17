Gandhi postcard, Hemingway typewriter up for auction

WESTPORT, Conn. (AP) — A postcard from Mahatma Gandi, a letter from composer Pyotr Tchaikovsky and typewriters used by authors Jack Kerouac and Ernest Hemingway are hitting a virtual auction block.

Westport, Connecticut based University Archives is holding the online auction on Feb. 26 at 10:30 a.m.

John Reznikoff, the president of the authentication and auction company, tells the Hartford Courant the sale also will include items belonging to Neil Armstrong, Andrew Carnegie, Samuel Colt, George Gershwin, Elvis Presley, Marilyn Monroe, Harry Houdini and other historical figures.

Reznikoff said he expects the typewriters, valued at between $18,000 and $100,000 will be among the most popular auction items.

“They kind of speak to you when you’re looking at them, he said. ”You know these literary icons used these to create their greatest works.”

The auction also will include items documenting American history, including a letter signed by President Zachary Taylor and eyewitness account from the Wounded Knee massacre in 1890 in which 300 Lakota men, women and children were killed by the U.S. Army in South Dakota.

All of the items for sale are listed on the University Archives website.