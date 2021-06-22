GOP voting law bill clears state House amid Wolf veto threat

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A Republican rewrite of Pennsylvania election law that would mandate voter IDs, alter registration and ballot counting deadlines and give conservatives auditing procedures they have clamored for passed the state House on Tuesday despite the Democratic governor's veto threat.

The lengthy and complex bill, crafted after a series of committee hearings on the subject earlier this year, was sent to the state Senate on a vote of 110 to 91. Gov. Tom Wolf on Tuesday repeated previous threats to veto it.