GOP undoes veto of Kansas map hurting Democrat; courts next JOHN HANNA, AP Political Writer Feb. 9, 2022 Updated: Feb. 9, 2022 3:26 p.m.
2 of14 This image shows the "Ad Astra 2" congressional redistricting plan for Kansas drafted by the Kansas Legislative Research Department for Republican leaders in the GOP-controlled Legislature, Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan. The blue represents the new 1st Congressional District, and it takes in the city of Lawrence at its far eastern edge. (Kansas Legislative Research Department via AP) AP Show More Show Less 3 of14
13 of14 FILE - Students walks in front of Fraser Hall on the University of Kansas campus in Lawrence, Kan., Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019. The northeast Kansas town of Lawrence is moved under a redistricting plan from Republican legislators into a district with central and western Kansas. Lawrence is known for its liberal politics, and it would go into a district where former President Donald Trump received more than 70% of the vote in 2020. Orlin Wagner/AP Show More Show Less
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Republican legislators in Kansas on Wednesday overrode the Democratic governor's veto of a redistricting plan that politically hurts the state's only Democrat in Congress, likely plunging Kansas into a national legal brawl amid the contest for control of the U.S. House.
The 85-37 vote in the Kansas House overturned Gov. Laura Kelly's veto of a map that splits the state's side of the Kansas City area between two districts, making it harder for U.S. Rep. Sharice Davids to win reelection this year. It also moves the liberal northeast Kansas enclave of Lawrence — home to the main University of Kansas campus — into a district with conservative central and western Kansas communities some six hours away by car.