GOP's DeVos says she will not seek Michigan governorship THOMAS BEAUMONT, Associated Press Aug. 10, 2021 Updated: Aug. 10, 2021 8:26 p.m.
Former U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos said Tuesday she will not run for Michigan governor in 2022, putting an end to speculation about the onetime Trump administration Cabinet member and partner in one of the state's most influential Republican couples.
“I am not running for governor,” DeVos told The Detroit News, which reported the announcement first. “It's not going to be me. I appreciate that some folks are interested in that, but I think the rumor and interest really only serves to highlight how desperate Michiganders are for new leadership."
