GOP policy adviser announces run for California controller

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Lanhee Chen, an academic and former policy advisor for Republican candidates including 2012 GOP presidential nominee Mitt Romney, announced Tuesday he's running for California controller.
The controller is the state’s chief fiscal officer. The office disburses state money and has the power to audit state agencies and programs, something Chen said he'd use regularly if elected. California's high-speed rail project, Medicaid program and unemployment agency would be his top targets.