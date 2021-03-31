GOP lawmakers advance measure to tighten Kansas voting laws

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Republican lawmakers in Kansas are joining GOP colleagues nationwide in trying to tighten voting laws, advancing a measure Wednesday that would make it harder for churches, civic groups, neighbors and candidates to collect and return absentee ballots for voters.
The state Senate gave first round approval to a bill that would make it a felony for someone to deliver more than five absentee ballots for other people to election officials. Candidates would be limited to delivering ballots for immediate family members.