GOP lawmaker seated despite NYC residency questions by Dems

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A new Republican New York state Assemblyman took his seat in the chamber Wednesday despite the threat of being blocked by Democrats who question whether he meets residency requirements.
Lester Chang became the first Asian American elected to represent Brooklyn’s growing Chinatown in the state Assembly by defeating a longtime Democratic incumbent Nov. 8. But after the election, Democrats in control of the Assembly questioned whether Chang lived in Brooklyn for a year prior to Election Day, as required by law, or in Manhattan.