GOP appeal seeks witnesses for S Carolina absentee ballots

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina Republicans want the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn an appellate ruling upholding a decision that voters don't need to find a witness during the coronavirus pandemic to sign their mail-in absentee ballots for the November election.

The appeals court's order Wednesday effectively reverted back to a ruling by U.S. District Judge J. Michelle Childs, who wrote that the requirement would increase the risk of infection for several groups of voters.

Election Commission spokesman Chris Whitmire confirmed on Thursday that the commission will join state Republicans in an appeal, The Post and Courier reported.

With less than a month until Election Day, both political parties and voter outreach groups have emphasized that without a speedy resolution of the case, mass confusion among voters could ensue. As of Wednesday, more than 100,000 absentee ballots had already been mailed out, according to the election commission. Absentee voting officially begins next Monday.

“I know of many South Carolinians who are quarantined right now, and it would not be safe or fair to expect them to find a witness,” Sen. Darrell Jackson, D-Richland, said in a statement Thursday. “An appeal of the current decision, which does not require the signature, would appear to be a blatant attempt to suppress votes.”

State and national Democratic Party organizations sued the commission seeking to remove the witness requirement.

A spokesperson for the state Republican Party declined to comment to the Associated Press, citing the ongoing litigation.