GOP Rep. Schweikert fends off Dem challenger in Arizona 6th

FILE - In this Nov. 8, 2017, file photo, Rep. David Schweikert, R-Ariz., makes a point during a House Ways and Means Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. Arizona Democrats are targeting one of four solidly Republican U.S. House districts with a polished candidate who has a big fundraising edge against the GOP incumbent.

PHOENIX (AP) — Republican Rep. David Schweikert has survived a strong Democratic challenge to win another term representing Arizona’s 6th Congressional District.

Schweikert defeated Dr. Hiral Tipirneni, who ran a campaign focusing on healthcare and accusations that Schweikert failed to represent his district. It will be sixth term in his Congress.

He was the most endangered member of Arizona’s congressional delegation, who all ran for reelection this year. Tipirneni had a lead on Election Day, but Schweikert soon took pulled ahead and his victory became clear Saturday when additional votes from Maricopa County showed he had come out on top.

The only remaining uncalled race features Democratic Rep. Tom O'Halleran and Republican challenger Tiffany Shedd, who is trailing him in the vote count in the 1st District race.

Arizona voters also reelected Republicans Reps. Andy Biggs, Debbie Lesko and Paul Gosar on Tuesday. Democrats winning reelection included Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick, Greg Stanton, Raul Grijalva and Ruben Gallego.

Democrats had eyed Schweikert's district in hopes of knocking off a GOP incumbent for the first time in decade. Schweikert was hurt by an ethics probe that found he was indifferent to repeated campaign finance violations and used his official staff for campaign work.

He agreed in July to pay a $50,000 fine and admitted to 11 violations to settle the long-running investigation by the U.S. House Ethics Committee. The entire House then voted to sanction him.

The Democrats put forward a polished candidate in Tipirneni, who had a big fundraising edge against the wounded GOP incumbent with a slimmer-than-normal campaign account in the 6th District.

The 6th District covers parts of North Phoenix, Paradise Valley, Scottsdale and Fountain Hills.