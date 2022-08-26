GOP, Dems seek political boost from student loan debt plan
MEG KINNARD, Associated Press
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — To Democrats championing the White House’s student loan forgiveness plan, it was the long-awaited delivery of one of President Joe Biden’s campaign promises.
To Republicans — and even some in the president’s own party — it was an ill-advised move that was unfair to those who had diligently paid back their loans or decided not to go to college.