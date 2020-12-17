GM is renovating NC facility to build US Army troop carrier

CONCORD, N.C. (AP) — General Motors says it's renovating a GM building in North Carolina to support production a military trooper carrier.

The announcement was made Thursday GM Defense LLC, which is a subsidiary of General Motors.

The facility is located in Concord, which is out Charlotte. The troop carrier that is going to be built is called an Infantry Squad Vehicle. The company says it's a light and agile all-terrain troop carrier that is designed to transport a nine-soldier infantry squad.

The U.S. Army will get the vehicles. The facility is part of a more than $200 million contract that was awarded to GM Defense in June.

The facility is expected to begin delivering vehicles in April. They're based off the architecture of the 2020 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 midsize truck. The vehicle will be light enough to be sling loaded from a Blackhawk helicopter and compact enough to fit inside a Chinook helicopter.