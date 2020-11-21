https://www.lakecountystar.com/news/article/GA-2-WaiveImmunity-All-100-15744571.php
Georgia: Waive Sovereign Immunity (Allow state to be sued)
100 percent
x-Yes, 3,491,296 - 74 percent
No, 1,197,792 - 26 percent
