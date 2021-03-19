G7 suggest boosting IMF reserves to help vulnerable nations

LONDON (AP) — The Group of Seven leading industrial nations on Friday proposed bolstering the International Monetary Fund's reserves for the first time since 2009, so the Washington D.C.-based institution can provide more financial support to developing nations during the coronavirus crisis.

At a virtual discussion hosted by Britain's Treasury chief, Rishi Sunak, the seven finance ministers backed a “new and sizeable” increase in the IMF's Special Drawing Rights, a type of reserve that effectively supplements existing reserves of member countries.