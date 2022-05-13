G7 invoke 'unity' against Russia; EU pledges Ukraine funds FRANK JORDANS, Associated Press May 13, 2022 Updated: May 13, 2022 4:44 a.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of12 Exterior view of Weissenhaus Castle during the G7 Group of leading democratic economic powers in Weissenhaeuser Strand, Germany, Friday May 13, 2022. In addition to the United States and Germany, the G7 also includes Great Britain, France, Italy, Canada and Japan. The main topic of the meeting is the war in Ukraine. (Kay Nietfeld/DPA via AP, Pool) Kay Nietfeld/AP Show More Show Less
2 of12 Dmytro Kuleba, foreign minister of Ukraine, waves as he arrives for the G7 Group of leading democratic economic powers at the Weissenhaus resort in Weissenhaeuser Strand, Germany, Friday May 13, 2022. In addition to the United States and Germany, the G7 also includes Great Britain, France, Italy, Canada and Japan. The main topic of the meeting is the war in Ukraine. (Kay Nietfeld/DPA via AP, Pool) Kay Nietfeld/AP Show More Show Less 3 of12
4 of12 Dmytro Kuleba, left, foreign minister of Ukraine and Jean-Yves Le Drian, right, Foreign Minister of France, meet during the G7 Group of leading democratic economic powers at the Weissenhaus resort in Weissenhaeuser Strand, Germany, Friday May 13, 2022. In addition to the United States and Germany, the G7 also includes Great Britain, France, Italy, Canada and Japan. The main topic of the meeting is the war in Ukraine. (Kay Nietfeld/DPA via AP, Pool) Kay Nietfeld/AP Show More Show Less
5 of12 Dmytro Kuleba, front left, foreign minister of Ukraine and Nicu Popescu, front right, foreign minister of Moldova, right, meet during the G7 Group of leading democratic economic powers at the Weissenhaus resort in Weissenhaeuser Strand, Germany, Friday May 13, 2022. In addition to the United States and Germany, the G7 also includes Great Britain, France, Italy, Canada and Japan. The main topic of the meeting is the war in Ukraine. (Kay Nietfeld/DPA via AP, Pool) Kay Nietfeld/AP Show More Show Less 6 of12
7 of12 Hayashi Yoshimasa, left, Foreign Minister of Japan, and German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, right, meet during the G7 Group of leading democratic economic powers at the Weissenhaus resort in Weissenhaeuser Strand, Germany, Friday, May 13, 2022. In addition to the United States and Germany, the G7 also includes Great Britain, France, Italy, Canada and Japan. The main topic of the meeting is the war in Ukraine. (Kay Nietfeld/DPA via AP, Pool) Kay Nietfeld/AP Show More Show Less
8 of12 Hayashi Yoshimasa, left, Foreign Minister of Japan, and German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, right, meet during the G7 Group of leading democratic economic powers at the Weissenhaus resort in Weissenhaeuser Strand, Germany, Friday, May 13, 2022. In addition to the United States and Germany, the G7 also includes Great Britain, France, Italy, Canada and Japan. The main topic of the meeting is the war in Ukraine. (Kay Nietfeld/DPA via AP, Pool) Kay Nietfeld/AP Show More Show Less 9 of12
10 of12 Hayashi Yoshimasa, left, Foreign Minister of Japan, and German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, right, meet during the G7 Group of leading democratic economic powers at the Weissenhaus resort in Weissenhaeuser Strand, Germany, Friday, May 13, 2022. In addition to the United States and Germany, the G7 also includes Great Britain, France, Italy, Canada and Japan. The main topic of the meeting is the war in Ukraine. (Kay Nietfeld/DPA via AP, Pool) Kay Nietfeld/AP Show More Show Less
11 of12 From left, Victoria Nuland, Under Secretary of State and Political Director at the U.S. Department of State, Elizabeth Truss, Foreign Minister of the United Kingdom, Jean-Yves Le Drian, Foreign Minister of France, Melanie Joly, Foreign Minister of Canada, Hayashi Yoshimasa, Foreign Minister of Japan, Annalena Baerbock, Luigi Di Maio, Foreign Minister of Italy, and Josep Borrell, High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, walk at the summit of foreign ministers of the G7 group of leading democratic economic powers, in Weissenhäuser Strand, Thursday, May 12, 2022. The meeting under German presidency will be chaired by Foreign Minister. In addition to the USA and Germany, the G7 also includes Great Britain, France, Italy, Canada and Japan. (Marcus Brandt/pool photo via AP) Marcus Brandt/AP Show More Show Less
12 of12
WEISSENHAUS, Germany (AP) — The European Union is giving Ukraine another 500 million euros ($520 million) to buy heavy weapons to fend off the Russian invasion, the bloc's foreign affairs chief said Friday at a gathering in Germany of top diplomats from the Group of Seven wealthy nations.
Josep Borrell, the EU’s high representative for foreign policy, said he was also hopeful of getting the bloc's member nations to agree to an oil embargo against Russia soon, despite misgivings from some countries.