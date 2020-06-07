Funeral set for slain Alabama police officer

MOODY, Ala. (AP) — The funeral is set for an Alabama police officer who was killed in the line of duty.

Services for Moody police Sgt. Stephen Williams are scheduled for Monday morning in the St. Clair County town. A visitation will be held Sunday afternoon at a funeral home in Pelham.

The 50-year-old father of three was shot to death Tuesday night during a call at a motel in Moody. He had been in law enforcement for more than two decades and was named the city’s Officer of the Year in 2019.

Gov. Kay Ivey has said Williams died a hero.