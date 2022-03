CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A funeral home director has been accused of operating his business without a license and four counts transporting bodies without burial permits, the New Hampshire attorney general's office said.

James Roy, 65, the owner of Roy Funeral Home in Claremont, also is accused of two counts of making funeral arrangements without a license; one count of failing to transmit a death record; and three counts of unsworn falsification, the office said in a news release Thursday.