Funding agreement will allow extension of Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City and federal officials have officially agreed to $174 million in federal funding for a long-awaited extension of the city's streetcar line, officials said Friday.

The Federal Transit Administration approved the funding last month but it could not be finalized until after a 30-day congressional review. Kansas City and federal officials signed the agreement this week.

The 3.5 mile extension will cost an estimated $351.7 million. Part of the remaining costs will come from a special tax district along the streetcar route that was approved by voters in 2018.

The extension will take the streetcar south from where the route currently ends at Union Station in downtown Kansas City to the Country Club Plaza and the University of Missouri-Kansas City.

Construction could begin late this year or early next year, with a projected opening in 2025.