Fund drive for former college campus plan exceeds goal

BENNINGTON, Vt. (AP) — A one-month fundraising effort to help with the planning and redevelopment of the former Southern Vermont College campus in Bennington has raised $566,000, exceeding its goal, organizers say.

Southwestern Vermont Health Care, the parent of Southwestern Vermont Medical Center, purchased the 371-acre campus in December. Leaders of the health care organization and the Grateful Bennington campaign announced the results of the fund drive on Thursday, the Bennington Banner reported.

“This was a tremendous testimony to the level of support our community has for, not only the health system, but it also highlights the importance of the SVC property and how people feel about it,” Thomas Dee, CEO and president of the health care organization, said.

Buying the campus was a heavy lift but the right thing to do to preserve an important community asset, he said. The corporation is grateful for the community's support, he said.

SVHC will work with the Bennington County Regional Commission to develop a plan for the initial phases of redevelopment as a multi-use facility, Dee said. The uses for the facility have not yet been decided, he said.

The small private college closed in 2019 amid mounting debt and declining student enrollment.