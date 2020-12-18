Frontline coronavirus workers will attend Packers game

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The Green Bay Packers will honor workers who have been on the frontlines caring for coronavirus patients.

The team says it will welcome about 250 health care employees, first responders and their families to Lambeau Field for Saturday night’s game against the Carolina Panthers.

“We are so thankful and appreciative of all they have done for our community during this challenging time,” Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy said in a statement. “While we cannot invite large numbers of these special guests due to the pandemic, we want to express our community’s collective appreciation for all their great work.”

The group will join Packers employees and their families at the game. The spectators will continue to follow safety protocols set by the team.

The Packers say they continue to take a cautious approach by not allowing a large number of ticketed fans, citing ongoing high coronavirus rates.

The Packers say that attendance at one or more home playoff games will be decided at a later date.