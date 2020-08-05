French intelligence agents charged in alleged murder plot

PARIS (AP) — The Paris prosecutor’s office says it has filed preliminary attempted murder charges against two agents from France’s foreign intelligence agency over an alleged plan to kill a 54-year-old woman last month in the Creteil suburb of Paris.

French media reported Wednesday that the Directorate-General for External Security agents were believed to have been plotting to kill a target. but not as part of their job duties. The agency, known by the acronym DGSE, is the French equivalent of the CIA.

The Paris prosecutor said the two agents were discovered by police on July 24 in a stolen car with a false number plate. In the vehicle, officers also found army knives and a bag containing a handgun with 12 rounds of ammunition.

The prosecutor's office said they were handed the preliminary charges on Monday. The Paris prosecutor did not give any indication as to the motive for the alleged plot.

A third DGSE agent was arrested on July 31 and handed preliminary charges of complicity in the attempted murder as part of an organized gang. If convicted, all three could face up to 10 years in prison.