French government orders workers to ensure fuel supplies

PARIS (AP) — The French government on Wednesday started the process of requisitioning workers at petrol depots of ExxonMobil’s French branch Esso in an attempt to ensure that service stations around the country are supplied with badly needed fuel amid an ongoing strike.
France's Prime Minister Elizabeth Borne asked prefects at the National Assembly to launch the procedure “to requisition workers who are indispensable to the functioning” of the Esso petrol depots and is expected to make a similar decision soon regarding Total facilities if salary negotiations do not start quickly.