French duel: Macron vs Le Pen fight for presidency SYLVIE CORBET, Associated Press April 11, 2022 Updated: April 11, 2022 2:44 a.m.
1 of12 French far-right candidate Marine Le Pen shakes hands with supporters after delivering a speech at her election day headquarters in Paris, Sunday, April 10, 2022. French polling agency projections show incumbent French President Emmanuel Macron and far-right leader Marine Le Pen leading in the first round of France's presidential election Sunday. Francois Mori/AP Show More Show Less
2 of12 Current French President and centrist presidential candidate for reelection Emmanuel Macron waves to supporters at his election night headquarters Sunday, April 10, 2022 in Paris. French polling agencies projected Sunday that incumbent Emmanuel Macron and far-right nationalist Marine Le Pen are heading for another winner-takes-all runoff in the French presidential election, with their fierce political rivalry and sharply opposing visions pulling clear of a crowded field of 12 candidates in the first round of voting. Thibault Camus/AP Show More Show Less 3 of12
4 of12 A screen shows French President Emmanuel Macron and centrist candidate for reelection and far-right candidate Marine Le Pen at her election day headquarters, in Paris, Sunday, April 10, 2022. French polling agency projections show incumbent French President Emmanuel Macron and far-right leader Marine Le Pen leading in the first round of France's presidential election Sunday. Francois Mori/AP Show More Show Less
5 of12 Supporters of French far-right candidate Marine Le Pen reacts at her election day headquarters in Paris, Sunday, April 10, 2022. French polling agency projections show incumbent French President Emmanuel Macron and far-right leader Marine Le Pen leading in the first round of France's presidential election Sunday. Lewis Joly/AP Show More Show Less 6 of12
7 of12 Current French President and centrist presidential candidate for reelection Emmanuel Macron speaks at his election night headquarters Sunday, April 10, 2022 in Paris. French polling agencies projected Sunday that incumbent Emmanuel Macron and far-right nationalist Marine Le Pen are heading for another winner-takes-all runoff in the French presidential election, with their fierce political rivalry and sharply opposing visions pulling clear of a crowded field of 12 candidates in the first round of voting. Thibault Camus/AP Show More Show Less
8 of12 French far-right candidate Marine Le Pen delivers a speech at her election day headquarters in Paris, Sunday, April 10, 2022. French polling agency projections show incumbent French President Emmanuel Macron and far-right leader Marine Le Pen leading in the first round of France's presidential election Sunday. Francois Mori/AP Show More Show Less 9 of12
10 of12 Voters casts their ballots for the first round of the presidential election in Marseille, southern France, Sunday, April 10, 2022. Up to 48 million French voters headed to polling stations nationwide Sunday for the first round of the country's presidential election, one that seemed for months like a shoo-in for French President Emmanuel Macron but is now a tossup amid a strong challenge from the far right's Marine Le Pen. Daniel Cole/AP Show More Show Less
11 of12 Ballots are being counted for the first round of the presidential election in Marseille, southern France, Sunday, April 10, 2022. Up to 48 million French voters headed to polling stations nationwide Sunday for the first round of the country's presidential election, one that seemed for months like a shoo-in for French President Emmanuel Macron but is now a tossup amid a strong challenge from the far right's Marine Le Pen. Daniel Cole/AP Show More Show Less
12 of12
PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron may be ahead in the presidential race so far, but he warned his supporters that “nothing is done” and his runoff battle with far-right challenger Marine Le Pen will be a hard fight. And she's ready for it.
The duel is starting Monday, after the two came out on top in Sunday's first-round vote. The centrist Macron is heading to an economically depressed area of northern France where a majority of voters chose Le Pen, close to her electoral stronghold of Henin-Beaumont.