  • France's President Emmanuel Macron delivers a speech during a Citizens' Convention on Climate, in Paris, Monday, Dec. 14. Photo: Thibault Camus, AP / Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
    France's President Emmanuel Macron delivers a speech during a Citizens' Convention on Climate, in Paris, Monday, Dec. 14.
    France's President Emmanuel Macron delivers a speech during a Citizens' Convention on Climate, in Paris, Monday, Dec. 14.
    Photo: Thibault Camus, AP
Photo: Thibault Camus, AP
Image 1 of / 1

Caption

Close

Image 1 of 1
France's President Emmanuel Macron delivers a speech during a Citizens' Convention on Climate, in Paris, Monday, Dec. 14.
France's President Emmanuel Macron delivers a speech during a Citizens' Convention on Climate, in Paris, Monday, Dec. 14.
Photo: Thibault Camus, AP

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron has tested positive for COVID-19, the presidential Elysee Palace announced on Thursday.

It said the president took a test “as soon as the first symptoms appeared.” The brief statement did not say what symptoms Macron experienced.

It said he would isolate himself for seven days. “He will continue to work and take care of his activities at a distance,” it added.