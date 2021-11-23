French PM singled out for ire after testing COVID-positive

PARIS (AP) — The prime minister of France, who tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, is being singled out on social media and beyond as an example of what not to do in the pandemic.
Multiple videos are being circulated of a maskless Prime Minister Jean Castex vigorously shaking hands with elected officials in an enclosed space at a Paris mayoral congress on Nov. 16. Many people are pointing out that goes against France's official stance that everyone should keep taking preventative measures against the spread of COVID-19.