Freedom Project aims to teach young leaders in Mississippi

MERIDIAN, Miss. (AP) — A summer program in Mississippi will teach middle school students about Freedom Summer of 1964, when civil rights workers came to the state to challenge segregation and register Black voters.

The Meridian Freedom Project is sponsoring the program for sixth, seventh and eighth graders, with activities that started Friday and end July 2. The nonprofit organization opened in 2013 with a focus on empowering young people and developing leaders while exposing them to new experiences, the Meridian Star reported.