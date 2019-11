Free Thanksgiving dinner scheduled

A free Thanksgiving dinner is scheduled for Thursday at St. Ann's Senior Center. (Courtesy photo) A free Thanksgiving dinner is scheduled for Thursday at St. Ann's Senior Center. (Courtesy photo) Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Free Thanksgiving dinner scheduled 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

BALDWIN -- Gods True Vine will host a free Thanksgiving dinner at 1 p.m., Nov. 28, at St. Ann's Senior Center, 690 E. 9th St., Baldwin.

Everyone is welcome. If you are shut-in, please call Sandi at (231) 250-0981.

The free dinner is sponsored by Men of Purpose, Bread of Life Food Pantry and Lake Fellowship Ministries.