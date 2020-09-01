2 frats suspended at NY state college for virus violations

GENESEO, N.Y. (AP) — The state college at Geneseo suspended two fraternities and a sorority for violating pandemic rules, becoming the latest campus of the State University of New York to crack down on student behavior in efforts to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

A letter sent on the first day of classes Monday by SUNY Geneseo President Denise Battles said nine students were suspended along with the Theta Chi and Zeta Beta Xi fraternities and the Sigma Delta Tau sorority.

The organizations and the nine students at the western New York college are on interim suspension. The students will undergo a student code of conduct review, according to the letter.

Colleges around the nation are moving classes online after an unsuccessful in-person starts and “no one wants that outcome for Geneseo,” Battles wrote.

The state university in Oneonta shut down in-person classes for two weeks this weekend after more than 100 people in the college community tested positive for the coronavirus. The college listed more than 175 confirmed cases on Tuesday.

Other New York schools that have suspended students for violating pandemic-related behavior rules include Syracuse University and Marist College.