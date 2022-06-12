France holds parliamentary election in vital test for Macron SYLVIE CORBET, Associated Press June 12, 2022 Updated: June 12, 2022 2:34 a.m.
A view of an election poster for the upcoming parliamentary election with the face of Jean-Luc Melenchon, the leader of the far left opposition party, in Strasbourg, eastern France, Thursday, June 9, 2022.
FILE - French President Emmanuel Macron greets the media as he awaits European Council President Charles Michel for lunch at the Elysee Palace, Monday May16, 2022.
FILE - A supporter of French far-right leader Marine Le Pen puts up a campaign poster in Aulnoy-Lez-Valenciennes, northern France, Friday, June 3, 2022.
FILE - Hard-left leader Jean-Luc Melenchon gives a speech in Marseille, southern France, Friday, June 10, 2022.
FILE - A campaign poster reading "Emmanuel Macron with you" is displayed during a local meeting for the upcoming parliamentary elections, in Lyon, central France, Tuesday, June 7, 2022.
FILE - French far-right leader Marine Le Pen, center, poses for a photo before a press conference in Aulnoy-Lez-Valenciennes, northern France, Friday, June 3, 2022.
FILE - A campaign poster of the French Animalist Party is displayed next to other candidates posters, in Lyon, central France, Tuesday, June 7, 2022.
FILE - Campaign posters reading "Emmanuel Macron with you" are displayed during a local meeting for the upcoming parliamentary elections, in Lyon, central France, Tuesday, June 7, 2022.
FILE - A woman walks past election posters reading "Melenchon Prime Minister", for the alliance of leftist parties cobbled together by hard-left leader Jean-Luc Melenchon, in Saint Jean de Luz, southwestern France, Friday, June 10, 2022.
A man walks past election posters reading "Melenchon Prime Minister" for the alliance of leftist parties cobbled together by hard-left leader Jean-Luc Melenchon, Friday, June 10, 2022 in Lille, northern France.
PARIS (AP) — French voters are choosing lawmakers in a parliamentary election Sunday as President Emmanuel Macron seeks to secure his majority while under growing threat from a leftist coalition.
More than 6,000 candidates, ranging in age from 18 to 92, are running for 577 seats in the National Assembly in the first round of the election. Those who receive the most votes will advance to the decisive second round on June 19.