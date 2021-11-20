Fox says it did not pay for Rittenhouse film and interview

NEW YORK (AP) — A Fox News executive said Saturday the network did not pay Kyle Rittenhouse's family for any special access during Rittenhouse's murder trial or after his acquittal, after it was announced that he would speak to Tucker Carlson for an interview to air on Monday.
The comment came after Rittenhouse's trial attorney, Mark Richards, said that a Fox documentary crew was embedded with Rittenhouse's team against his wishes. Richards told The Associated Press on Saturday that he didn't think the filming was appropriate and that he had tossed the crew out of meetings several times.