MOOSE JAW, Sask. - Jagger Firkus and Ryder Korczak had four-point efforts Tuesday night to lead the Moose Jaw Warriors to a 7-4 win over the Edmonton Oil Kings at Mosaic Place.

Firkus scored twice and had two assists while Korczak had a hat trick and one assist. Brayden Yager and Nathan Pilling had the other goals for the Warriors, who scored five times in the second period.