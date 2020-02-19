Four girls hospitalized after Los Angeles school bus crash

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Four girls were hospitalized after their school bus struck a utility pole, bringing down electrical wires Wednesday morning in Los Angeles, fire officials said.

The patients were in fair condition following the single-vehicle crash around 7:30 a.m., the Los Angeles Fire Department said. They are about 12 years old.

The bus appeared to crash head-on into the pole in the Elysian Park neighborhood just north of downtown.

A total of nine passengers were evaluated by paramedics, and four were transported.

It wasn't immediately known what school the kids attend.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.