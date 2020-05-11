Forums set in Jackson State Community College president race

JACKSON, Tenn. (AP) — Jackson State Community College has narrowed the search for its next president to three candidates.

The college said Friday that the candidates will participate in online, live-streamed forums to meet the campus community starting Monday.

The next president will succeed Allana Hamilton, who has joined the Tennessee Board of Regents, the Jackson-based college said in a news release. The board governs Tennessee’s 13 community colleges and 27 colleges of applied technology.

Campus visits had been scheduled for mid-March, but they were postponed due to the new coronavirus outbreak, the college said.

One candidate will be selected for nomination to the Board of Regents, which will appoint the next president during a future meeting, the college said.

The candidates are Jeff Jochems, president and vice chancellor of Ozarks Technical Community College’s Richwood Valley Campus in Nixa, Missouri; Paige M. Niehaus, provost for strategic initiatives and executive director for the Design Center at the Wayne County Community College District in Detroit; and George Pimentel, vice president of academic affairs at Volunteer State Community College in Gallatin, Tennessee.

Online links to the forums are posted on the board's website.