Fort Fairfield is Maine's latest Second Amendment sanctuary

FORT FAIRFIELD, Maine (AP) — A northern Maine farming community has declared itself to be a Second Amendment sanctuary.

The Fort Fairfield Town Council voted in favor of the resolution last month, joining the town of Paris in western Maine as the only two self-declared gun rights sanctuaries in the state.

The resolution declared councilors' intent to stand as “a sanctuary for the right to keep and bear arms” and to "oppose unconstitutional restrictions on the right to keep and bear arms for its citizens.”

Town Manager Manager Andrea Powers said councilors wanted to show their support for the Constitution. “Their concern lies with any laws that should be found to be unconstitutional,” she said.

Second Amendment sanctuaries are popping up with hundreds of them around the nation. The Second Amendment, ratified in 1791, protects the right keep and bear arms.