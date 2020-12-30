Former trooper charged with sexually assaulting minor

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (AP) — A former Vermont state trooper has been charged with repeatedly sexually assaulting a minor he knew during 2003 and 2004.

Todd Chisholm, 56, of North Brookfield, Massachusetts, pleaded not guilty on Monday in Vermont Superior Court in Brattleboro to one count of aggravated sexual assault, two counts of sexual assault/fear of imminent bodily injury and one count of lewd and lascivious conduct with a child, Vermont State Police said. He was released on conditions.

Chisholm was arrested at his home on Dec. 19, police said. They said the assaults allegedly happened in Vernon, Vermont.

He served as a Vermont State Police trooper from February 1988 to September 2001, state police said.

A message was left with his lawyer seeking comment.