Former acting Defense chief to testify on Jan. 6 response

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller is scheduled to testify next week about the Pentagon's role in responding to the deadly Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol, the latest in a series of high-profile congressional hearings centered on the insurrection.
Miller is expected to appear Wednesday before the House Oversight Committee alongside former acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen in a hearing titled, “The Capitol Insurrection: Unexplained Delays and Unanswered Questions."