Former Vice President Mike Pence to release memoir in Nov.

NEW YORK (AP) — Former Vice President Mike Pence will publish his autobiography just after this year's midterm elections and it will be titled “So Help Me God.”

The book will recount Pence's journey from his Indiana youth to the vice presidency, with stops in the House of Representatives and governor's mansion in between, according to publisher Simon & Schuster. It promises to also discuss his rift with former President Donald Trump on Jan. 6, 2021, when, according to the publisher, “Pence kept his oath to the Constitution.”