LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — A former Kentucky deputy sheriff has pleaded guilty to sexually abusing a minor he met while responding to a call at the victim's home.

Joshua Preece, of Morehead, Kentucky, entered the plea Tuesday in federal court in Lexington. His plea was for the charge of enticing a minor to engage in sexually explicit conduct to produce child pornography. Preece sexually assaulted the minor victim, according to a media release from the U.S. Attorney's office in Lexington.