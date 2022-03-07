Former Kansas attorney general to represent teen in shooting HEATHER HOLLINGSWORTH, The Associated Press March 7, 2022 Updated: March 7, 2022 4:59 p.m.
MISSION, Kan. (AP) — A judge named the former Kansas attorney general Tuesday to represent an 18-year-old high school football player who is charged in a shooting that wounded an administrator and school resource officer at a suburban Kansas City high school school.
Jaylon Desean Elmore was charged Saturday with attempted capital murder in Friday’s shooting at Olathe East High School. The charge carries a sentence of life in prison, with no possibility of parole for 25 years.
