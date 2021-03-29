Former Honolulu administrator pleads guilty to embezzlement

HONOLULU (AP) — The city of Honolulu's former Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act program administrator has pleaded guilty to federal charges including embezzlement and agreeing to a bribe, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Hanalei Aipoalani, 42, pleaded guilty last Friday to embezzling more than $500,000 from a local nonprofit group and accepting a bribe from someone who filed two fraudulent applications for federal coronavirus relief funds, the Justice Department said in a statement.