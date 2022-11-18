Former German reserve officer convicted of spying for Russia

BERLIN (AP) — A former German military reserve officer was convicted Friday of spying for Russian intelligence for several years and given a suspended sentence of a year and nine months.

The Duesseldorf state court found that the defendant was in contact from October 2014 at the latest with several high-ranking employees of the military attache's office at the Russian Embassy in Berlin who also worked for Russia's GRU military intelligence service. The 66-year-old was identified only as Ralph G. in line with German privacy rules.