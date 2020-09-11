Former Georgia police chief arrested on sex charges

ANDERSONVILLE, Ga. (AP) — A former central Georgia police chief and blacksmith at a historic site has been arrested on sex charges.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation tells WALB-TV that 69-year-old Robert Alexander Scott was arrested Wednesday in Andersonville on two counts of sexual battery, two counts of child molestation and two counts of enticing a child for indecent purposes.

GBI agents say Scott was the blacksmith at the Andersonville Civil War Village until Wednesday when he was arrested. The GBI said agents don't believe Scott used his work as the blacksmith to commit crimes.

The Andersonville Civil War Village said a background check on Scott raised no questions when he began his position.

Scott had worked as a police officer in various localities in the past and served as police chief in Ideal for a short period around 2002.

Agents said additional charges are forthcoming in Macon and Marion counties.