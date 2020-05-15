Former Democratic governor hopeful endorses GOP Rep. Bacon

FILE- In this Nov. 5, 2018, file photo, former state Sen. Bob Krist, and the then Democratic candidate for Governor, campaigns in Omaha, Neb. Krist announced he is endorsing GOP Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb., over Democratic challenger Kara Eastman. less FILE- In this Nov. 5, 2018, file photo, former state Sen. Bob Krist, and the then Democratic candidate for Governor, campaigns in Omaha, Neb. Krist announced he is endorsing GOP Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb., over ... more Photo: Nati Harnik, AP Photo: Nati Harnik, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Former Democratic governor hopeful endorses GOP Rep. Bacon 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Republican U.S. Rep. Don Bacon scored a surprise endorsement Thursday from former Nebraska state Sen. Bob Krist, the 2018 Democratic nominee for governor.

The announcement comes days after Kara Eastman won the Democratic primary to challenge Bacon in Nebraska's 2nd Congressional District.

Krist previously supported Omaha attorney Ann Ashford, who lost to Eastman in Tuesday's primary.

“As a proud Democrat, I have found common ground with Don Bacon on a number of issues and I appreciate how he has worked across the aisle in a bipartisan manner,” Krist said.

Krist was a Republican for most of his legislative career, but left the GOP shortly before he announced his gubernatorial bid. He initially launched his campaign as an independent, but re-registered as a Democrat because of difficulties getting on the ballot as a nonpartisan candidate. He lost to Republican Gov. Pete Ricketts in 2018.

Ashford has yet to endorse Eastman. After the primary, she said she didn't agree with Eastman's support of a Medicare-for-all health care program.

Ashford said she also took offense at Eastman's statement that she was running to avenge her husband, former Rep. Brad Ashford, who lost to Eastman in the 2018 Democratic primary.

A third Democratic hopeful, Gladys Harrison, endorsed Eastman Tuesday night.