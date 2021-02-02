Former Colorado police officer gets 6 years for sex assault

DENVER (AP) — A former police officer in suburban Denver was sentenced Monday to six years in federal prison for sexually assaulting a woman in his patrol car.

Curtis Arganbright, 43, pleaded guilty in November 2019 to violating the civil rights of the woman. Federal prosecutors charged the former Westminster officer in federal court after he received a 90-day jail sentence in state court for unlawful sexual contact and official misconduct.

According to court documents, the woman was a suspect in a theft at a hospital in August 2017. After employees declined to press charges, Arganbright offered to drive the woman home and sexually assaulted her on the drive.

Arganbright will lose his certification to work as a law enforcement officer and will have to register as a sex offender.

“This sentence is important because it demonstrates my commitment and that of this office to hold accountable those in positions of authority and to seek full justice for victims," Colorado U.S. Attorney Jason Dunn said.