Forest fire in rural northeastern California grows

ADIN, Calif. (AP) — Firefighters worked Friday to construct and reinforce containment lines around a forest fire in rural northeastern California.

The Gold Fire in northern Lassen County was expected to go through another round of intensified activity during the afternoon, as it did a day earlier before moderating overnight, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

The nearly 30-square-mile (77-square-kilometer) fire was 35% contained. Two firefighters have been injured and seven structures have been destroyed since the blaze erupted Monday.

Additional evacuation orders and warnings were issued for areas along roads in the region south of the Modoc County community of Adin. The region encompasses homes, ranches and agricultural, livestock and timber operations.

Earlier unstable weather moderated but there remained a threat of additional fires sparked by previous lightning strikes.

In southern Lassen County, the 15-square-mile (39-square-kilometer) Hog Fire west of Susanville was 38% contained, Cal Fire said. Evacuation orders also continued there.

Most of the northern half of California, including Lassen County, has been experiencing drought or abnormally dry conditions for months, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.