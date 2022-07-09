For EU, Johnson exit won't change much; damage already done RAF CASERT and SAMUEL PETREQUIN, Associated Press July 9, 2022 Updated: July 9, 2022 2:38 a.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of14 FILE - European Council President Charles Michel, left, reviews his notes as he listens to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, displayed on screens, during the One Planet Summit 2021 video conference at the European Council headquarters in Brussels, Jan. 11, 2021. Outgoing U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been the bane of Brussels for many years, from his days stoking anti-European Union sentiment with exaggerated newspaper stories to his populist campaign leading Britain out of the bloc and reneging on the post-Brexit trade deal he himself signed. Francisco Seco/AP Show More Show Less
2 of14 FILE - Prime Minister Boris Johnson enters 10 Downing Street, after his reading a resignation statement in London, July 7, 2022. Outgoing U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been the bane of Brussels for many years, from his days stoking anti-European Union sentiment with exaggerated newspaper stories to his populist campaign leading Britain out of the bloc and reneging on the post-Brexit trade deal he himself signed. Alberto Pezzali/AP Show More Show Less 3 of14
4 of14 FILE - An advertising billboard for an English language school depicts Britain's prime minister Boris Johnson, in Zagreb, Croatia, Feb. 6, 2020. Outgoing U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been the bane of Brussels for many years, from his days stoking anti-European Union sentiment with exaggerated newspaper stories to his populist campaign leading Britain out of the bloc and reneging on the post-Brexit trade deal he himself signed. Darko Bandic/AP Show More Show Less
5 of14 FILE - French Economy and Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire talks to the press after the meeting of EU ministers during the ECOFIN Economic and Financial Council at the European Council building in Brussels, May 24, 2022. Outgoing U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been the bane of Brussels for many years, from his days stoking anti-European Union sentiment with exaggerated newspaper stories to his populist campaign leading Britain out of the bloc and reneging on the post-Brexit trade deal he himself signed. “I will not miss him,” said French finance minister Bruno Le Maire, highlighting an open disdain unseen since the Europeans welcomed the U.S. election loss of Donald Trump over two years ago. Olivier Matthys/AP Show More Show Less 6 of14
7 of14 FILE - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson shakes hands with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker during a press point at EU headquarters in Brussels, Oct. 17, 2019. Outgoing U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been the bane of Brussels for many years, from his days stoking anti-European Union sentiment with exaggerated newspaper stories to his populist campaign leading Britain out of the bloc and reneging on the post-Brexit trade deal he himself signed. Francisco Seco/AP Show More Show Less
8 of14 FILE - Vote Leave campaigner Boris Johnson holds a press conference at Vote Leave headquarters in London, June 24, 2016. Outgoing U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been the bane of Brussels for many years, from his days stoking anti-European Union sentiment with exaggerated newspaper stories to his populist campaign leading Britain out of the bloc and reneging on the post-Brexit trade deal he himself signed. (Stefan Rousseau/Pool via AP, file) Stefan Rousseau/AP Show More Show Less 9 of14
10 of14 FILE - European Parliament Brexit chief Guy Verhofstadt speaks during a press conference at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, March 26, 2019. Outgoing U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been the bane of Brussels for many years, from his days stoking anti-European Union sentiment with exaggerated newspaper stories to his populist campaign leading Britain out of the bloc and reneging on the post-Brexit trade deal he himself signed. Guy Verhofstadt, who was the top parliamentarian during the whole Brexit divorce proceedings, said Johnson's impact was such there is little to no chance another Conservative prime minister could steer a fundamentally different course. Jean-Francois Badias/AP Show More Show Less
11 of14 FILE - Anti-Brexit demonstrators hold a placard showing current Prime Minister Boris Johnson as the Joker while they take part in a "People's Vote" protest march, in London, Oct. 19, 2019. Outgoing U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been the bane of Brussels for many years, from his days stoking anti-European Union sentiment with exaggerated newspaper stories to his populist campaign leading Britain out of the bloc and reneging on the post-Brexit trade deal he himself signed. Matt Dunham/AP Show More Show Less 12 of14
13 of14 FILE - Demonstrators protest outside Hillsborough Castle, ahead of a visit by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, in Hillsborough, Northern Ireland, May, 16, 2022. Outgoing U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been the bane of Brussels for many years, from his days stoking anti-European Union sentiment with exaggerated newspaper stories to his populist campaign leading Britain out of the bloc and reneging on the post-Brexit trade deal he himself signed. Peter Morrison/AP Show More Show Less
14 of14
BRUSSELS (AP) — From his days stoking anti-European Union sentiment with exaggerated newspaper stories, to his populist campaign leading Britain out of the bloc and reneging on the post-Brexit trade deal he signed, outgoing U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been the bane of Brussels for all so many years.
Such was his impact on breaking the bonds between Britain and the EU that after Johnson was forced to announce Thursday that he would step down, the news brought little public jubilation in EU circles. Instead, there was just the numb acceptance of the inevitable and resignation that things will never be the same.
Written By
RAF CASERT and SAMUEL PETREQUIN