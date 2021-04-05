For 7 New Yorkers, a pandemic year's fight for the future The Associated Press April 5, 2021 Updated: April 5, 2021 12:05 a.m.
Nicolae Hent sits for a portrait in his taxi outside a midtown Manhattan hotel, in New York on March 19, 2021. "Not an easy year to go through in 2020," Hent said. "Hopefully, this one will be better, but God knows."
FILE - In this April 6, 2020, file photo, taxi driver Nicolae Hent cleans and disinfects his cab before starting work in New York. A taxi driver's job was already tougher in recent years with the arrival of ride-sharing companies such as Uber and Lyft. The empty streets during the coronavirus pandemic have made things more difficult.
Paramedic Travis Kessel stands for a portrait during the coronavirus outbreak Friday, March 26, 2021, in the Queens borough of New York. "It seems to be we're heading in the right direction," Kessel said. "There's going to be hiccups, but at this point, there is light at the end of the tunnel. Whether it's real or not is yet to be determined."
FILE - In this April 6, 2020, file photo, paramedic Travis Kessel is photographed outside his station house after working a shift amid the COVID-19 pandemic, in the Bronx borough of New York. Kessel never imagined his work could hurt this much. He loves his career in emergency services. It's even how he met his wife, an emergency room nurse. But now he worries about the toll the new coronavirus is taking on both of them and their colleagues.
Carla Brown, executive director of the Charles A. Walburg Multi-Service Organization, waits for the arrival of vans that will make meals-on-wheels deliveries in upper Manhattan, New York, Wednesday, March 3, 2021. "It's been the longest year of my life," said Brown, whose meals-on-wheels program was swamped last spring when New York's lockdown stranded many of the city's elderly.
FILE - In this April 6, 2020, file photo, Carla Brown, executive director for the Charles A. Walburg Multi-Service Organization, arrives to pick up meals from a caterer in the Queens borough of New York. The coronavirus pandemic has kept loved ones apart, with younger family members fearful of bringing the disease to older relatives who may be so much more susceptible. That's driven Brown even more to assure those elderly are receiving the care they need through her meals-on-wheels program.
Undertaker Jesus Pujols stands for a portrait at Cypress Hills National Cemetery, Friday, March 12, 2021, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. Pujols hardly slept last spring. When he did, it was often in the van he used to transport the deceased. The 24-year-old works for a Brooklyn funeral home that at one point had nearly 500 people in its care, a backlog unresolved until June.
FILE - In this April 6, 2020, file photo undertaker Jesus Pujols is photographed in one of the funeral homes he works for during his second shift of the day in the Brooklyn borough of New York. Pujols hardly slept last spring. When he did, it was often in the van he used to transport the deceased. The 24-year-old works for a Brooklyn funeral home that at one point had nearly 500 people in its care, a backlog unresolved until June.
Emergency room Dr. Joseph Habboushe pauses during an interview Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, in New York. At the peak of the pandemic last spring, Habboushe's qualms were matched by a battlefield-like focus and the belief he could contribute to the fight. For him and many other health care workers, it was only after the first surge subsided that its mental impact really sank in.
FILE - In this April 6, 2020, file photo, emergency room Dr. Joseph Habboushe, who is taking on the challenge of treating patients with the coronavirus, poses for photos in New York. At the peak of the pandemic in New York, Habboushe's qualms were matched by a battlefield-like focus and the belief he could contribute to the fight. For him and many other health care workers, it was only after the first surge subsided that its mental impact really sank in.
Actor E. Clayton Cornelious poses for a photo in the makeshift studio set up in his home for auditioning, Monday, March 22, 2021, in New York. He's looking forward to seeing Broadway reopen. The city is preparing for that to happen this fall. "You can't take away that live theater feeling," Cornelious said. "I'm pretty sure that theater is going to survive and people are going to come."
FILE - In this April 7, 2020, file photo, Actor E. Clayton Cornelious poses for a portrait at the Imperial Theatre, in New York. He's looking forward to seeing Broadway reopen. The city is preparing for that to happen this fall. "You can't take away that live theater feeling," Cornelious said. "I'm pretty sure that theater is going to survive and people are going to come."
Rabbi Sharon Kleinbaum poses for a photo near her home in New York, Sunday, March 14, 2021. The pandemic has reminded Kleinbaum how her congregation weathered the early years of her tenure in the 1990s, when AIDS was killing thousands of gay New Yorkers annually. "You don't have the magic wand to make everything better, but you can show up and help people get through the worst of it," she said.
FILE - In this April 6, 2020, file photo, Rabbi Sharon Kleinbaum poses for a photograph at the door to her apartment in New York. The pandemic has reminded Kleinbaum how her congregation weathered the early years of her tenure in the 1990s, when AIDS was killing thousands of gay New Yorkers annually. "You don't have the magic wand to make everything better, but you can show up and help people get through the worst of it," she said.
21 of21
NEW YORK (AP) — It was the eve of the deadliest day of the coronavirus spike that brought New York City to a trembling standstill. They were a handful of people doing what they could in the city’s fight for survival, and their own.
A year ago, The Associated Press told the story of a day in the life of a stricken city through the eyes of New Yorkers on the front lines and in quarantine as they faced fear, tragedy, isolation and upheaval.
