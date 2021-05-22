Food, shelter, beatings: Border city divided over migrants RENATA BRITO and BERNAT ARMANGUÉ, Associated Press May 22, 2021 Updated: May 22, 2021 6:32 a.m.
Moroccans, including many that have been in the Spanish enclave of Ceuta since before the border crisis, wait at the border to return voluntarily to their home country, Thursday, May 20, 2021.
Local resident Aisha Ali Mohammed, 75, sorts through donated clothes to be later distributed among migrants, in the Spanish enclave of Ceuta, Thursday, May 20, 2021. Residents of Spain's multiethnic city of Ceuta are used to being in the news every time the fragile alliance between Madrid and Rabat shakes up.
Fouad, an Algerian man who was in Morocco and crossed into the Spanish enclave of Ceuta earlier this week, adjusts his bandage, Thursday, May 20, 2021. Found said that armed men woke him up pointing a gun at him. They beat him and others with a stick, used pepper spray on him and took his phone and money.
A sub-Saharan migrant writes his name on the breakwater in the Spanish enclave of Ceuta, Friday, May 21, 2021. Residents of Spain's multiethnic city of Ceuta are used to being in the news every time the fragile alliance between Madrid and Rabat shakes up. But when relations hit a two-decade low this week over Spain's help to one of Morocco's top enemies, "Ceutis" confronted the sudden arrival of thousands of African migrants with both sympathy and concern, and in some cases outright hostility.
A Spanish civil guard wait for migrants to arrive at the Spanish enclave of Ceuta, near the border of Morocco and Spain, Wednesday, May 19, 2021. Spanish officials are acknowledging for the first time that the unprecedented migrant crisis has been triggered by an angry Rabat at Madrid's decision to provide medical treatment to the militant boss of the Polisario Front.
Mattress and belongings of migrants sit atop of a hill in the Spanish enclave of Ceuta, near the border of Morocco and Spain, Friday, May 21, 2021. Spain says it has returned to Morocco over 6,600 of the more than 8,000 migrants who swam or jumped over border fences into one of Spain's enclaves in North Africa this week.
A plastic bag serves as cover for migrants and asylum seekers sleeping between concrete blocks in the breakwater of Ceuta, Friday, May 21, 2021. Spain says it has returned to Morocco over 6,600 of the more than 8,000 migrants who swam or jumped over border fences into one of Spain's enclaves in North Africa this week.
Minors who crossed into Spain take shelter inside an abandoned building in Ceuta, Friday, May 21, 2021. Spain says it has returned to Morocco over 6,600 of the more than 8,000 migrants who swam or jumped over border fences into one of Spain's enclaves in North Africa this week. Social services in Ceuta were dealing with thousands of calls from Moroccan parents looking for their children and trying to speed up family reunions, said authorities in Spain's north African enclave at the heart of a sudden humanitarian crisis and a diplomatic storm with Morocco.
A migrant is escorted by Spanish police in Ceuta, near the border of Morocco and Spain, Friday, May 21, 2021. Spain says it has returned to Morocco over 6,600 of the more than 8,000 migrants who swam or jumped over border fences into one of Spain's enclaves in North Africa this week. Social services in Ceuta were dealing with thousands of calls from Moroccan parents looking for their children and trying to speed up family reunions, said authorities in Spain's north African enclave at the heart of a sudden humanitarian crisis and a diplomatic storm with Morocco.
CEUTA, Spain (AP) — Residents of Spain's multi-ethnic city of Ceuta are used to being in the news every time the fragile alliance between Spain and Morocco shakes up.
For many “Ceutis," as locals are known, that comes with being a speck of a European nation in North Africa. The city is culturally closely intertwined with Morocco, with Muslims making over 40% of its population, but also separated from it by high perimeter fences that set apart the two extremes of poverty and prosperity.
Written By
RENATA BRITO and BERNAT ARMANGUÉ