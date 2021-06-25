Floyd's 7-year-old daughter heard at Chauvin's sentencing June 25, 2021 Updated: June 25, 2021 3:30 p.m.
1 of5 In this image taken from video, Gianna Floyd, daughter of George Floyd is seen Friday, June 25, 2021, during victim impact statements as Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill presides over the sentencing of former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis. Chauvin was being sentenced Friday on a second-degree murder charge in the May 25, 2020 death of George Floyd. (Court TV via AP, Pool) AP Show More Show Less
2 of5 FILE - In this April 20, 2021 file photo, George Floyd's nephew Brandon Williams speaks during a news conference after the verdict was read in the trial of former Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin, who was convicted of second-degree unintentional murder and other charges in Floyd’s May 25, 2020, death, in Minneapolis. Floyd's family members — including his brothers Philonise and Terrence and Williams — will give statements in court Friday, June 25 before Chauvin is sentenced. Julio Cortez/AP Show More Show Less 3 of5
4 of5 FILE - In this April 20, 2021 file photo, Philonise Floyd, brother of George Floyd, speaks during a news conference after former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin was convicted in the killing of George Floyd, in Minneapolis. Floyd's family members — including his brothers Philonise and Terrence and his nephew Brandon Williams — will give statements in court Friday, June 25 before Chauvin is sentenced. John Minchillo/AP Show More Show Less
5 of5
George Floyd’s 7-year-old daughter says she wishes she could tell her late father that “I miss you and I love you.”
Gianna Floyd’s video interview was played in court Friday during the sentencing hearing f or former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin, who is charged with murder and manslaughter in Floyd’s death.