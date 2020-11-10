Florida sees over 3000 in hospital with coronavirus

MIAMI (AP) — The Department of Health said Tuesday that Florida logged 4,353 new coronavirus cases, with 3,025 current hospitalizations.

The number of patients being treated for COVID-19 in Florida hospitals shows continued signs of an upswing in the past couple of weeks. The state’s online census of hospitals showed numbers hovering between 2,000 and 2,200 for most of last month. The state’s outbreak peaked over the summer, with nearly 10,000 patients being treated in late July.

The new cases bring the state’s known total to 852,174. Officials also added another 69 deaths on Tuesday, bringing the resident death toll to 17,248.