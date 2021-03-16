Florida plans to send COVID relief money to 1st responders

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced plans Tuesday to shore up his state's emergency management system, as well as give $1,000 bonus checks to the state's cadre of first responders under a spending proposal to disburse some $10 billion Florida is expected to reap under the latest federal COVID-19 relief bill.
During a Capitol press conference, DeSantis announced a laundry list of spending priorities totaling about $4.1 billion — a big slice of the roughly $10 billion Florida is expected to get from the stimulus package President Joe Biden signed last week.